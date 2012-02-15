What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of February 16, 2012

STOP THE PRESSES!

The Shelter Island Library will be closed for construction beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 27 through Monday, March 5 — and will re-open on Tuesday, March 6. So plan to stock up on books and movies for this “construction holiday.” No overdue fines will be charged while the library is closed. For up-to-date information, visit the library’s website, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org or call 749-0042.

WILDLIFE REFUGE WALK

A special once-a-year Mashomack event will take place on Saturday, February 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. — a guided walk of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge at Mashomack Point. The mid-winter hike is an opportunity for participants to explore the unique

area’s woodlands, kettles and fields and enjoy the views of Northwest Harbor. Pre-register at 749-1001. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. The rain date is Sunday, February 26 at 9 a.m.

CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER

A four-course dinner will be prepared by chef Anthony Rando, tonight, Thursday, February 16, at 6 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Bring your own wine, if you wish. Reservations required; cost is $30 per person. Call 749-0805. Proceeds benefit the church.

‘A LIGHTNESS OF BEING’

A one-day retreat for women will be held on Saturday, February 25 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The retreat will be led by former Islander, life coach and author, Betty Hill Crowson. It is designed to introduce participants to “a lighter way of viewing and living in the real world.” The cost is $65 and includes coffee, snacks and lunch. For more information or a reservation, call the church office at 749-0805.

ACROSS THE MOAT

MARDI GRAS BALL

The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will host its second annual Mardi Gras dance and party on Saturday, February 18 at 8:30 p.m. Dance to the music of Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks, an East End favorite, and enjoy the New Orleans music played by the nine-piece band, The Who Dat Loungers. Tickets are $30 in advance and can be purchased online at baystreet.org or for $40 at the door. Beads and masks are included.

PRESTWOOD IN CONCERT

Greenport resident and musician/songwriter Hugh Prestwood will perform in concert at the Floyd Memorial Library on Friday, February 17 at 7 p.m. Mr. Prestwood has written award-winning songs for country singers Crystal Gayle, Randy Travis, Anne Murray and Trisha Yearwood among many others. The library is located at 539 First Street in Greenport. For more information, call 477-0660.

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will continue its classic film series with a Charlie Chaplin film, “The Great Dictator,” showing on Friday, February 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, available at the door.

TUESDAYS WITH TOM

Mashomack Preserve’s Tom Damiani will conduct a “Drive-By Birding” program for the North Fork Audubon Society on Tuesday, February 21 at 8 a.m. Participants should meet at the Red House Nature Center, Inlet Pond County Park, Route 48 in Greenport and will carpool to check out “Cold Weather Hot Spots” for wintering birds — ducks, sparrows, hawks and other species. The program is free. To sign up, call 477-6456 or email tdamiani3@optimum.net.

‘A MORE PERFECT HEAVEN’

Award-winning author Dava Sobel will be at Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. for a discussion of her book, “A More Perfect Heaven: How Copernicus Revolutionized the Cosmos.” The program is open to everyone and is free. For more information call 725-4926.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory, Main Bayview Road in Southold, will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, February 18 for guided tours of the night sky (weather permitting) through its powerful telescopes. The suggested donation is $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14. If in doubt about the weather, call 765-2626 before setting out.