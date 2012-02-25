Village of Dering Harbor: 3 proposed laws aired again by Village Board

Three proposed local laws on navigation and surface water use, unsafe building conditions and public nuisances were re-introduced in public hearings held by the Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees on Saturday morning, February 18, at Village Hall.

Originally aired last September, the regulations were put on the back burner, pending revisions and the incorporation of public comments. Because of the length of time that elapsed, the original proposals were formally aired again with Mayor Tim Hogue’s recommendation that the board allow only for further written comment but vote on the laws no later than the March meeting.

He is committed to moving forward on all three proposals, the mayor said.

Mr. Hogue commented briefly on each law. While public nuisances are not generally a problem in the village, he said, “There is nothing on the books that would allow us to intervene in situations” such as an accumulation of discarded materials and waste matter, graffiti, filthy swimming pools, dumping and 20 or so other potential violations referred to in the law.

Discussions last year at Town Board meetings about abandoned building sites prompted a second proposed village law on “unsafe and hazardous buildings and conditions,” which would permit the building inspector to determine if a given situation was a threat to public safety.

The third law on navigation and surface water use would establish regulations governing mooring sites and docks and would define the village’s area of jurisdiction.

With no comment from the only resident in attendance, the public hearings were adjourned.

In other business the village fire marshal, Arthur Bloom, updated the board on the steps taken to mitigate the emergency response problems caused by having two Shore Roads at opposite ends of the Island. “We’ve done everything we can” to avoid sending an emergency team to the wrong address, he told the board — from working out systems with Southold 911 dispatch to educating alarm companies about the potential problems. He periodically follows up with all the groups involved, he said.

The only other solution, he said, was to change the name of either the West Neck or Dering Harbor “Shore Road,” which neither the village nor the town had been willing to do. His own recommendation, he said, would be to rename Dering Harbor’s road, “Village Shore Road.”

Mr. Bloom urged board residents to inform him if they change alarm or phone systems so that he can check out the new systems; at the board’s request, he will draft a letter to be sent to all village property owners about the topic.

Trustee Mary Walker brought up the perennial problem of erratic street numbering along Manhanset Road, which had caused a Fire Department delay in responding to a call she made some time ago. Mr. Bloom was asked to have a look at the non-sequential numbering prior to further discussion.

OTHER REPORTS

• Culvert: Work is progressing on the “concrete box” that will repair the Julie Dodd culvert at the juncture of Winthrop and Shore roads and provide for greater water flow. Within the next month or so, the road will be closed for a week for repairs; fire and police departments will be notified.

• Water supply: Mr. Hogue announced that he had filed a remediation plan with the county’s health department, addressing the department’s three concerns with the village water system — the need for a back-up well, resurfacing the existing water tank and the installation of the village’s own emergency generator. Access to the Fire Department’s generator on an emergency basis was not an acceptable alternative, according to the county.

• Geothermal systems: Three geothermal systems are in place on village residential properties, and the board voted unanimously to approve a moratorium on the installation of any additional systems until August 31, 2012 — the target date for completing a review of their impact on the aquifer.

• Two-percent cap: The board agreed to ask village attorney Joe Prokop to draft a proposed local law that would permit the board to exceed the state’s mandated tax cap of two percent in planning the village’s 2012-13 budget. The proposed law would be subject to a public hearing at the board’s March meeting. It may not be necessary, the mayor said, but “to be on the safe side,” the board should be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

• Peconic Estuary project: Mr. Hogue reported on a conference call he had recently with several Islanders involved in a Dering Harbor stormwater/watershed committee, looking into ways to protect the health of the waters of Dering Harbor — specifically the adverse effect of road run-off. In looking at all the areas bordering the harbor, the group considered a number of measures that could be put into effect. For the village, this might include a rain garden at Village Hall or dry wells at other village locations. Mr. Hogue said he gave priority to the latter, particularly at Yoko and Shore Roads, which are frequently flooded.

The next regular meeting of the board will be held on Saturday, March 17 at 10 a.m.