Viewfinder: Space odyssey…

Shelter Island Cub Scouts competed Saturday, February 4 in their annual Space Derby, held in the Shelter Island School gym. Front row, from the left: Bazzy Quigley-Dunning, Elijah Davidson, Pacey Cronin and Emmett Cummings; second row: Nicholas Labrozzi, Keith Taplin, Daniel Schultheis, Brandon Velasquez, Jason Green and Paul Murphy; back row ‘Derby officials’: Kate Davidson, Debra Schack, Rob Schack, Mike Dunning, Vinette Olinkiewicz, James Cummings, Michael McNemar and Jen Rylott.