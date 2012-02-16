Viewfinder: Souper Bowl winners

Jimmy Read’s pickup loaded up a record-breaking number of donations for the Shelter Island Food Pantry in this year’s Souper Bowl — 923 items, compared to last year’s total of 373 and the 2010 record of 771. The Shelter Island School’s Honor Society hosted the contest, which pitted the girls against the boys; the girls edged them out with a final score of 468 to 455. Honor Society members, from the left: Corey Brewer, Alexis Gibbs, Jayme Clark, Morgan McCarthy, Lisa Kaasik, Wyatt Brigham, Jill Calabro (Ariana Loriz is hiding behind her), Katy Binder, Jimmy Read and Haley Willumsen.