Viewfinder: Rain gutter Regatta

Members of the Cub Scouts’ Bear Den competed two weeks ago in a regatta at the school, featuring boats they had spent several den meetings crafting, and then racing them down the rain gutters. First place (the fastest time after four runs) went to Daniel Schultheis; Brandon Payano and Jason Green took second and third place respectively.

From the left, standing: Zeb Mundy, Jason Green, Daniel Schultheis, Brandon Payano and Brandon Velasquez; kneeling, Wyatt Congdon, Theo Olinkiewicz and Tyler Gulluscio. Not pictured are Nicholas Mamashavilli and James Lupo.