Viewfinder: Meals on Wheels Valentines

Members of the Garden Club’s Youth Division, chaired by Carol Russell, made these small Valentine arrangements last week to decorate the trays delivered to the recipients of the Island’s Meals on Wheels program. Each one came with greetings and a photo of the young person who made it.

Back row, from the left: Brandon Velasquez, Nicholas Labrozzi and Nicholas Mamisashvilli; middle row: Emma Martinez, Margaret Schultheis, Dayla Reyes, Valeria Reyes, Katie Doyle and Myla Dougherty; front: Isabella Perlaki-Fonseca.