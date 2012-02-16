Two weeks left to save on taxes

There’s still time for Island property owners to save money on school property taxes — Thursday, March 1 is the deadline to sign up for town and state programs.

Many residents qualify for a reduction in school taxes, regardless of age or income level, providing they own property here and make it their primary residence. The simple, brief application form is available at the Town Assessor’s office (749-1080).

New York State’s BASIC School Tax Relief (STAR) program exempts the first $61,900 of the assessed value of the property from school taxes. Residents who already have an application on file from a previous year do not have to file again unless they have moved to a new property on the Island. First-time applicants will need to provide proof of residency.

The ENHANCED STAR program is available to seniors, ages 65 or older, whose annual earnings do not exceed $79,500. The program applies to the first $124,000 of their property’s assessed value and exempts that amount from the school tax.

Applications for ENHANCED STAR savings must be made by March 1 and require proof of residency and the most recent year’s filed income tax return. Applications for this program must be filed annually.

For those age 65 and older who earn less than $38,399 annually, the town has a special senior exemption that provides for a percentage reduction of all property taxes —not just school taxes — on a sliding scale, depending on income.