Trustees elected to library board

The Shelter Island Library’s Board of Trustees and members of the library met last month in St. Mary’s Parish Hall in the first annual meeting under new bylaws that involved the community in the board election process.

Paul Mobius, a trustee and chair of the Nominations Committee, presented the committee’s slate of nominations for five open positions on the 13 member board: Phyllis Gates, running for a second board term; Gail Vielbig, Bill Martens, David Persson and Mary-Faith Westervelt. Board members serve a three-year term, for a maximum of three consecutive terms.

Board members Valerie Marvin and Ellen Gove, whose terms were up, declined to run for new terms.

The slate was approved unanimously. Bios of all trustees can be found on the library’s website, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

The new board members joined the current trustees to elect the following officers for the 2012 year: president, Jo-Ann Robotti; vice president, Don Dunning; interim treasurer, Howard Brandenstein; and secretary, Archer Brown.