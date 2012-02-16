Town Board: New ideas for tweaking non-conforming use rules

A topic that has frayed nerves among the business community for more than a year is headed back to center stage before the Town Board.

A committee appointed by the board has unveiled its proposal for clarifying some of the rules controlling pre-existing, non-conforming uses in residential zones — when they may be expanded and when they must be considered to have been abandoned.

Presented by the committee chair, Councilwoman Chris Lewis, at Tuesday’s Town Board work session, the panel’s proposed amendment to the zoning code would specifically prohibit non-conforming uses from being expanded onto properties and into structures beyond the confines of their own original lots. It also would bar the use for non-conforming business purposes of any residential property merged onto an adjacent non-conforming parcel.

Also new, the amendment would consider any non-conforming business in a residential zone to have been abandoned after one year of “substantial discontinuance” but allow owners to file a notice of their intent to reinstate the use sometime within two years. The notice could be renewed up to five times, allowing an inactive non-conforming use to remain legal for a decade.

The current code says that a nonconforming use “that has been voluntarily discontinued” for a year loses its legal status. It has not been applied in the case of the Shelter Island Nursery, whose owners have insisted some business operations continue there even though it is in foreclosure and appears deserted.

Both issues have come up in recent years, when the owner of La Maison Blanche inn and restaurant bought an adjacent residential lot and installed a driveway on it to provide access for his customers; and when the Shelter Island Nursery ceased daily retail operations and fell into foreclosure proceedings. Neighbors have been complaining ever since about a neighborhood eyesore.

So far, efforts during the past year to clarify the rules — something the Zoning Board of Appeals has asked the Town Board to do — have been met with an outcry from the Chamber of Commerce and individual businesspeople, who claimed they were a threat to the Island economy and its way of life. For a time during the ongoing controversy, the owner of the nursery, Sean McLean, was president of the Chamber and a vocal opponent of proposed changes in the rules.

The Town Board was expected to schedule a public hearing on the committee’s proposals for later this winter.

The committee that developed the proposal included Town Attorney Laury Dowd; business owner Mike Anglin, who replaced Mr. McLean who was unable to attend meetings; resident Lisa Shaw; and William “Punch” Johnston, member of the Zoning Board of Appeals. Also attending regularly were Paul Shepherd, now a councilman, and Linda and James Eklund, owners of the Chequit and Ram’s Head inns.

It was the ZBA that asked for the code language on non-conforming uses to be clarified in early 2011, after it had ruled that La Maison Blanche’s use of a residential lot for a driveway constituted an illegal expansion of a pre-existing, non-conforming use. Owner John Sieni is challenging that decision in State Supreme Court.