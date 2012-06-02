This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO

Helping hand from the youngsters

Caption: A group of fourth grade girls presented a gift of $11.11 to the March of Dimes campaign. Youngsters staged a “circus” in the recreation room of Mr. and Mrs. Albertus Clark Jr. Performers included acrobats, clowns, a magician, lion tamer and strong man. • FEBRUARY 3, 1962

25 YEARS AGO

Pastor Bill named new minister

The Reverend Grimbol conducted his first service as the church’s interim pastor last Sunday and will continue in his appointment until a new minister is called by the congregation … His hobbies, in what spare time remains after his active ministry, include watercolor painting, pen-and-ink drawing and writing.

• FEBRUARY 5, 1987

10 YEARS AGO

New speed sign admonishes lead foots

Islanders may not see their names in lights any time soon but the odds are good they’ll see how fast they’re driving — in foot-high numbers on a new electronic speed sign that made its debut on Route 114 in front of the police department. • FEBRUARY 7, 2002