Thiele’s bailiwick may soon include Island

State Assemblyman Fred Thiele of Sag Harbor could become Shelter Island’s new representative in the State Assembly if his district is altered and renamed, as proposed by the New York State Legislative Task Force on Demographic Research and Reapportionment.

A member of the Independence Party, he is a former Southampton Town supervisor who once represented Shelter Island as a county legislator. He would replace Republican Dan Losquadro of Shoreham as the Island’s representative in the State Assembly, who is serving his first two-year term.

The change has been proposed as a result of the 2010 Census, which showed too many people in the two East End districts compared to the state average.

The redistricting plan would change the boundaries of the First and Second Assembly Districts so that the new First District — to be represented by Mr. Thiele — would encompass Shelter Island as well as the North and South forks. Shelter Island and the North Fork currently comprise the First District, which is represented in the Assembly by Mr. Losquadro.

Mr. Losquadro would see his district, to be known as the Second Assembly District, shifted west deeper into Brookhaven Town so that Riverhead comprises its eastern limit. Mr. Thiele’s Second District currently includes East Hampton and Southampton towns on the South Fork as well as Mastic, Mastic Beach and Shirley in Brookhaven Town. Those hamlets would not be included in his new First District.

The plan could be implemented in time for the November 2012 election, when the seats of both assemblymen will be at stake.

A public hearing is required before the redistricting can be approved by the State Legislature and signed into law by the governor. It will take place at 11 a.m. on February 9 in the auditorium of the William H. Rogers Legislative Building of the Suffolk County Legislature in Hauppauge.

Both Democrats and Republicans have charged there have been political machinations in redistricting proposals statewide and Governor Andrew Cuomo has said he will veto any redistricting legislation if current proposals are not revised.

An assembly district should include 129,089 residents. Mr. Thiele’s district was 13,744 over the average, according to the census. His new district will have 128,929, 160 fewer than the state average.

In a statement last week, Mr. Thiele said he had no objections to the proposal for the East End. “Based upon enrollment numbers,” he said, “the district is politically competitive and does not discriminate against any minority group. It unites communities of interest and does not divide villages … This district plan does that without dividing communities in my district to serve the political needs of those to the west.”

Mr. Losquadro said he had been aware his district would change substantially because census figures showed it included 149,700 people. “I knew I’d be losing 21,000 constituents just to reach a parity with the other districts,” he commented, “but that could have been done in a way to keep the geographic areas contiguous.

Mr. Losquadro said he had enjoyed representing Shelter Island and that residents here could be represented by an assemblyman from either fork.

Mr. Losquadro said Thursday afternoon he was surprised that the redistricting committee didn’t see fit to keep the North Fork intact on its new maps. The proposal splits the North Fork at the Riverhead Town boundary at Laurel.

“I really think that the North Fork and South Fork issues vary pretty significantly,” he said. “There are far more primary homeowners on the North Fork. They also have a lot more agriculture on the North Fork than the South Fork.

Southold Republican Party chairman Denis Noncarrow said he was disappointed in the redistricting proposal, which he called “a done deal” in Albany.

“The South Fork and the North Fork have different concerns,” he said. “There are battles that the North Fork had exclusively that we’re not going to have somebody fighting for.” Helicopter noise en route to the East Hampton Airport on the South Fork has been one of those concerns, he said. “A lot of individual things are exclusive North Fork problems.”

Mr. Losquadro said, even though the boundary lines have changed, he will continue to pressure the Federal Aviation Administration to change its recommended helicopter routes to alleviate the noise of helicopter traffic on the North Shore.

Mr. Thiele, 58, a lawyer, represented Shelter Island and the South Fork as a county legislator from 1988 through 1991.He was elected to two two-year terms beginning in 1991 but left office when he was elected to the Assembly in 1995. He has consistently won elections by wide margins, drawing support from across the political spectrum. Raised in Sag Harbor, he graduated from Pierson High School and Southampton College. He received his law degree from Albany Law School and was admitted to the bar in New York State in 1980. He was elected to the State Assembly as a Republican in 1995.

Mr. Thiele was a key architect of the Peconic Bay Community Preservation Fund, a land preservation program in the five East End towns that is funded through a 2 percent real estate transfer tax. He has been actively involved in land preservation and transportation issues on the South Fork.

Mr. Thiele switched his party affiliation to the Independence Party in October 2009, after briefly flirting with the idea of becoming a Democrat. He said at the time that his support for the state’s same-sex marriage law put him at odds with the Republican leadership. He was endorsed by the Democratic, Independence and Working Families parties in his 2010 re-election campaign.