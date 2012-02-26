Sportsmanship at its best

The boys JV basketball team traveled to Greenport on Wednesday, February 15 for its last game of the winter season.

During the pregame warm-ups, Coach Jay Card noticed that one of the Greenport players was somewhat physically limited but was an active player on the Porter’s JV squad. Coach Card took the opportunity to approach the Greenport coach to find out if he had any players on his team who had not scored a single point during the season.

The coach informed Mr. Card that he did have one player who hadn’t scored: the same young man whom Mr. Card had observed earlier on the court.

The Greenport coach told Mr. Card that this player who suffered from the effects of cerebral palsy. He had difficulty shooting the ball from anywhere beyond a 6- to 8-foot area from the basket.

Because it was the last game of the season, Coach Card wanted to provide the opportunity for the young man to score a basket.

He asked the two game officials for their assistance in enabling the Greenport player to achieve his goal. The officials had also observed the young man and agreed not to call any “walking” or “three-second” violations on him. They fully endorsed this effort and were more than happy to do their part.

Coach Card informed his players of his plan and asked them for their cooperation as well. Typical of Shelter Island student athletes, they seized the opportunity to execute their coach’s plan and demonstrate good sportsmanship. Both the JV and varsity teams earned the league’s sportsmanship award last season.

During the second half, near the end of both the third and fourth quarters, the young Greenport player experienced success on the court. After positioning himself near the basket, his teammates got him the basketball. After several unsuccessful tries, he took aim and made his first basket of the year.

His teammates and the crowd responded with a loud ovation. He beamed with joy and pride as he retreated down the court to the defensive end. Just to show everyone that this feat was not a fluke, he scored again at the end of the game.

As I sat on the bench and watched these special moments unfold, I couldn’t help but think just how special athletics can be for everyone. Let’s give credit to the Greenport school for providing this high school student with the opportunity to be on the JV basketball team. The coaches, their players, the officials and the fans from both schools witnessed the true definition of sportsmanship.

Coach Jay Card and his team can be very proud of their roles in making this young man’s dream come true.