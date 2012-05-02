Sounds of yesteryear: 'Ferry to Shelter Island' song

Old-time listeners to WLNG radio will recall a record from the mid-1980s called “Ferry to Shelter Island,” performed by Michelle Wood, a backup singer from Sergio Mendez’ group Brazil 66 and written by Dennis Pelliccia, then a resident of Shelter Island and now Sag Harbor.

Click here for a long YouTube sampling of a WLNG radio broadcast with DJ Paul Sydney on location on Shelter Island to promote the Center Fire Department’s “Shelter Island Day.” Eventually they get around to playing a bit of the record as part of a real estate ad. Be patient. It takes a while … and it goes by fast.

For a sampling of the song only, as broadcast on a Cambridge, MA country station in 1985, click here. The link was sent to the Reporter this weekend by Mr. Pelliccia.