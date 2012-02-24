Shelter Island would stay with South Fork in latest state redistricting push

South Fork Assemblyman Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor) thinks it makes sense for Shelter Island to be joined to his Assembly district but not the North Fork.

He called last week for the legislative panel that is redrawing the state’s Assembly and Senate districts to abandon its plan to group Southold and Shelter Island with Southampton and East Hampton, leaving Riverhead as the westernmost town in Assemblyman Dan Losquadro’s district.

Mr. Losquadro (R-Shoreham) currently represents Shelter Island and Southold as well as Riverhead and parts of Brookhaven Town. Southold officials and Mr. Losquadro have led the charge to keep the North Fork district contiguous.

In an announcement last week, Mr. Thiele called on the New York State Legislative Task Force on Demographic Research (LATFOR) to redraw its proposal so that the South Fork district would include Shelter Island, East Hampton and Southampton and a southern portion of Brookhaven. The North Fork would remain in a separate district that would include Southold, Riverhead and a northern portion of Brookhaven.

“It was clear from public hearings and comments that there was strong sentiment in Southold to be part of the Brookhaven/North Fork District,” Mr. Thiele said.

Following protests from Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell to the redistricting plan, Mr. Thiele said in a telephone interview last Friday that he respected home rule. As a former Southampton Town supervisor, he believed the legislative panel on redistricting should honor Mr. Russell’s wish.

Mr. Losquadro had held a press conference at Southold Town Hall two weeks ago and spoke against the proposed changes in his district. He also spoke at a LATFOR meeting in Hauppauge February 9.

No protest came from Shelter Island about becoming part of the Second Assembly District. Mr. Thiele speculated that might be because he represented the town when he served as its county legislator beginning in 1987. He was chairman of the Public Works and Transportation Committees and the Energy and Environment Committee and worked closely with Shelter Island officials, he said.

“It was one of the most pleasant and rewarding experiences I’ve ever had in government,” Mr. Thiele said.

“People on Shelter Island really gave me a chance,” Mr. Thiele said about his early relationships, while praising the current administration of Supervisor Jim Dougherty, with whom he said he has a very cordial relationship.

“I’ve never stopped representing the interests of Shelter Island” even though it is currently outside of his Assembly district, he said.

He and Mr. Dougherty have worked together on issues, he said, including land preservation and water protection. He said the town would be well served if Shelter Island became a part of his Second District.

At the same time, he said he would have been happy to represent Southold had the local town government agreed. He has worked with that town’s leaders on issues, including the Peconic Bay Estuary Program, the Community Preservation Fund, Five Town Rural Transit, Peconic County, the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association and the repeal of the MTA payroll tax and the saltwater fishing license”

“I would enthusiastically represent them in Albany. However, given Mr. Russell’s opposition, the state should not compound its failure to utilize an independent, non-partisan redistricting process by ignoring home rule. The final plan must accurately reflect the will of the public. The most important function of any elected official is to listen. Therefore, I have urged the task force to modify the plan. It’s up to the voters to choose me and not up to me to choose the voters,” he said.

LATFOR is expected to present revised maps to the public within a few weeks in order to have the new district lines in place for this year’s election. Redistricting was made necessary by population increases in some districts, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.