Shelter Island Town Board, Cablevision to begin franchise talks soon as 10-year agreement nears end

With a 10-year franchise agreement due to expire on August 9, Cablevision and a Shelter Island Town Board subcommittee will start talks on April 12 to reach a new contract, Councilman Ed Brown reported at Tuesday’s work session of the Town Board.

Mr. Brown urged residents who have any concerns or complaints about their Cablevision service to submit them in writing to the Town Clerk’s office before the April 12 meeting, at which Mr. Brown and Supervisor Jim Dougherty are expected to meet with Cablevision’s director of government affairs, Joan Gilroy.

Mr. Brown said he and Mr. Dougherty would address any concerns raised by the public during their meeting with Ms. Gilroy.

Mr. Dougherty has mentioned at past board work sessions that it appears to him that Shelter Island receives the smallest cut of Cablevision’s revenues of any neighboring town.