Shelter Island sailor says 2012 races will be her last try for Olympic medal

Shelter Island sailor Amanda Clark will be making what she expects will be her last try for a medal when she competes in the 2012 Summer Olympics in Weymouth, England this summer.

“I’m ready to move on,” she told the Reporter after she had given an inspirational talk and slideshow to an enthusiastic crowd of flag-waving students in the auditorium at the Shelter Island School Wednesday afternoon. She said in an interview after the talk that she’d like to stay involved with the Olympics program “in some way,” but not as a competitor after this summer, she said.

“I think I’m going to take a really long break and spend more time with Greg,” she said, referring to her husband, Greg Nissen.

Throughout their relationship, he has been “incredibly supportive” of her sailing, she said. After this summer, the 30-year-old said she wants time at home with family who are “very important to me.”

She said she would also like the opportunity to sail other boats, having concentrated on the two-person 470 for so many years, she said.

“We’ve had really incredible support” from family, friends and a wide group of contributors that enabled Ms. Clark to pursue her Olympic dreams, she said. But she will welcome a break from fundraising, she said.

Ms. Clark and her then-partner Sarah Chin placed 12th in the 2008 Olympics in Perth, Australia. She said her goal with new crew Sarah Lihan this year is to come home with a medal. She came pretty close in the Rolex competition in Miami this month, placing fifth out of 15 international Olympic team members.

For the full story on her talk, see the Reporter on February 16.