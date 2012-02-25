Shelter Island remains under high wind warning

There’s no rain in the forecast and temperatures are still unseasonably high in the mid 40s, but a high wind warning remaining in effect for the East End through Saturday afternoon is the only dark cloud in an otherwise perfect forecast.

The National Weather service said expect west winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts of gale force up to 60 mph.

The winds could bring down trees, large branches and power lines and driving could be difficult, especially in high-profile vehicles.

At mid-afternoon Saturday the Long Island Power Authority reported no power outages on the North Fork or Shelter Island.