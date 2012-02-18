Seniors: Services are available to Island seniors

The Shelter Island Office of Senior Services encourages our senior residents to take advantage of one of the many programs available to us from the Suffolk County Office for the Aging: EISEP (Expanded In-home Services for the Elderly Program). This program is designed to help seniors remain independent in their own homes for as long as possible.

Some of the services provided by EISEP are housekeeping chores (vacuuming, dusting and laundry), meal preparation and shopping on behalf of the senior. Trained aides can be made available as needed.

Please call the Senior Services Office at 749-1059, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for additional information. We will arrange for a case manager from the Suffolk County Office for the Aging to visit you, evaluate your needs and refer you to the many available county and town senior programs. All of your information is held in strictest confidence by the case manager assigned to assist you.

Payment for services provided by this program is determined by income and subsidized on a sliding scale. The program is funded by the Suffolk County Office for the Aging.



