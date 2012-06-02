Seniors: Senior Sunshine Club news

The Mail Bag: From Jim Jahrsdoerfer, a New Year’s card wishing all of us the special peace winter’s wonders bring.

From Hazel Essex, a card of thanks for her Christmas treats. (She loves chocolate candy.) Her photo dates back to February 2006 when she was still an active member of the Silver Circle, Shelter Island’s club for older seniors.

Advance Notice: Augustus “Toots” Clark will be 97 on February 9. He and his beloved wife, Yvonne, are hibernating for the winter, but they’ll be back on their Smith Street deck by April. “Toots” is one of the Island’s finest anecdotalists. Fortunately, his daughter, Penny Kerr, has many of his stories archived on tape.

Won’t you send a birthday card to “Toots” and, with Valentine’s Day on your February calendar, a card to Jim Jahrsdoerfer, Hazel Essex and all the other members of the Senior Sunshine Club.

If you have hope, you have everything.

• Mr. John Boylan, Beacon House Veterans Center, 14 West Belmont Ave., Bayshore, NY 11760

• Mrs. Onie Byington, Room 48C, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Yvonne Clark and Mr. “Toots” Clark, P.O. Box 114, C

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 369 Split Rock Rd., Syosset, NY 11791

• Mr. “Bud” Fox, P.O. Box 671, H

• Mrs. Martha Granskog, San Simeon, Room 49C, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mr. Gordon Gray, The Hampton Center, 64 County Rd. 39, Southampton, NY 11968

• Ms. Barbara L’Hommedieu, Room 221, Sunrise Senior Living, 1 Sunrise Dr., East Setauket, NY 11733

• Mr. Jim Jahrsdoerfer, Sunrise Senior Living, 337 Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills, NY 11746

• Mrs. Lillian Stiles, Sunrise Senior Living, Room 127, 39 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, NY 11542

• Mr. Roy Weickert, P.O. Box 877, C

• Mrs. Dorothy Zabriskie, 2400 Colfax Street, #218, Evanston, Illinois 60201