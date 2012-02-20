Seniors: Fire safety tips at Silver Circle

Mike Johnson, a local resident and East Hampton’s retired Fire Marshall, and John D’Amato, Shelter Island’s Assistant Fire Chief, were guests of the Silver Circle at last week’s meeting. The Silver Circle is a social and activity club for older seniors that meets every Wednesday at the Senior Activity Center.

Both men were in uniform, an impressive sight to be sure, and spoke with authority that only years of experience in the field of fire safety can bring.

Mike Johnson emphasized three points in his presentation:

1. New York State law requires you to have both a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide (CO) detector in your home.

2. You need an emergency exit plan in place in the event of a fire. You should have two escape routes from every room. They are usually the door to a hallway and outside door and a window. Your exit plan should include a meeting place for you and other family members.

3. Make your house junk-free, especially the stairs. Accumulated boxes, piles of old newspapers and bags of trash waiting for a trip to the dump form what Mike calls “fire load,” that is the amount of combustible material that can make the fire bigger, smokier and more dangerous.

Chief D’Amato’s advice was specific and right on target:

1. Don’t go back to a burning house for a pet. “They’ll get out before you do,” he said.

2. If the CO detector goes off, get out of the house immediately. Don’t go looking for the leak.

3. The Shelter Island Fire Department provides both smoke alarms and CO detectors. They are installed free of charge by the Residential Repair Program. Batteries are changed twice a year, in the spring and fall, by a team of volunteers.

4. Reflective house numbers will be available this spring. More information about “when” to come.

The staff and members of the Silver Circle are indebted to Mike Johnson and John D’Amato for giving so generously of their time to help make us safe at home.

As I checked my own emergency exit plan this morning, I noted that I have a smoke alarm in the hall and a CO detector in the master bedroom. Ken Pysher, one of our faithful volunteers, checked their batteries last November when we changed back to Eastern Standard Time. My hallway from the bedroom to the front door is clear.

But I can’t get out of my bedroom window and the access to my front door is blocked by “fire load” — cardboard boxes and piles of old newspapers waiting for me to make that trip to the Recycling Center.

I’d better get with my “exit plan” today. Do you have one?