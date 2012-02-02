Seniors: February senior activity calendar

Cinema 114: Two movies this month: Wednesdays, February 8 and 22, 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. See previews in today’s “Island Seniors.”

Dinner Bell: Luncheon and social hour every Monday and Friday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Suggested donation $3. Call 749-0291, ext. 2104 to reserve.

The Poker Table: Thursdays at 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. For info, call 749-1059.

Senior Bowling: Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion bowling lanes. $2 per game. Check with “Captain” Bob Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg: Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, play only. Sponsored by SCAC. For info, call 749-1059.

SCAC: Regular monthly meeting, Thursday, February 16, 9 a.m., Senior Activity Center.

Silver Circle: A social and activity program for older seniors every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Lunch and transportation included. Dues are $10 per week. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

SISCA: No meetings until March 21.

Yoga for Seniors: Friday class, $5 fee, continues through February 24. Monday class, free, through February 27. Both classes are from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Friday “Chair Yoga” class has been disbanded.