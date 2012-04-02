Seniors: Cinema 114 previews

There are no cowboys and Indians galloping across the 50-inch screen at the Senior Activity Center this month. No double-dealing female spies preying on handsome professors either.

Just two films to celebrate what Maggie Ciaglo is calling “Men’s Fantasy Month.”

On Wednesday, February 8, we’ll feature Billy Wilder’s 1955 classic, “The Seven Year Itch,” starring Marilyn Monroe, Tom Ewell and Evelyn Keyes.

Ewell and Keyes are a happily married couple; Monroe is the blonde model downstairs. When Keyes takes off for a long vacation, Ewell develops a certain kind of itch. Remember Monroe’s skirt blowing in the wind?

No rating. Running time: 1 hour 45 minutes.

On Wednesday, February 22, we’ll show “The Woman in Red,” directed by Gene Wilder. Wilder himself heads the cast as a busy executive whose life comes apart when he meets the stunning Kelly LeBrock, the woman in red.

Stevie Wonder is the vocalist. “I Just Called to Say I Love You” won an Oscar in 1984. You’ll be humming along with Stevie for sure.

Rating: PG. Running Time: 1 hour 30 minutes.

Showtime is at 2:30 p.m. sharp at the Senior Activity Center. DVDs are donated by Geo-Jo Video. Maggie and I will be there to serve refreshments. Hope to see you. Bring a friend to share the fun.