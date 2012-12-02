Police: Woman faces child abuse charge

A Shelter Island woman was arrested Sunday on a child abuse charge, according to the Shelter Island Police Department.

Anna Salsedo, 55, who runs a Shelter Island hair salon, was arrested as a result of an investigation undertaken because “a child had sustained an injury,” police said. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, released on $250 bail and issued a ticket to appear in Justice Court at a later date, police said.

No further details were available from police.