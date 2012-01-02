Police: 1 arrest, 5 accidents

Following an investigation into a burglary at a commercial property on the Island, Bruce M. Hopke, 59, of Shelter Island was arrested on Saturday, January 28 at 12:23 p.m. and charged with burglary in the 3rd degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree. A search warrant was executed at Mr. Hopke’s residence and a portion of the stolen property recovered. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and remanded to Suffolk County jail without bail.

ACCIDENTS

On January 24, Gunnar T. Wissemann of Shelter Island reported he was backing out of a driveway off North Ferry Road when he hit a vehicle driven by Todd E. Bishop of East Hampton. Damage was estimated at over $1,000 to the rear bumper and driver’s-side rear quarter panel of Mr. Bishop’s vehicle and the rear bumper of Mr. Wissemann’s.

Police on patrol located a damaged vehicle on Ram Island Drive on January 24. The owner told police that his son, Jose Hernandez of Shelter Island, was driving the vehicle during a snow storm and hit a telephone pole. The damage was estimated at under $1,000.

Lew A. Corbett of Shelter Island was driving on Brander Parkway on January 25 when he hit a deer, causing minor damage to his vehicle.

On January 27, Paul D. Shepherd of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking space along the side of the Center Post Office as Grace Kempton was turning into a parking spot next to him. Mr. Shepherd said he didn’t see her vehicle in the blind spot and backed into it, causing minor damage (under $1,000) to her driver’s-side rear door and to the passenger-side rear bumper of his vehicle.

Deborah A. Salazar of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking space at Anna’s Salon, off North Midway Road, when she hit a vehicle parked behind her, belonging to Theresa R. Andrew of Shelter Island. Damage to the passenger-side rear door of Ms. Andrew’s vehicle and the left rear bumper of Ms. Salazar’s was estimated at over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police investigated a case of possible trespass at a Long View home on January 24 but found no evidence as a result of their search.

A caller reported a highly intoxicated person on foot in the Heights on January 24. Police provided the person with an escort home.

On January 24, police received a call about a dog barking continually and located a pit bull in front of a Ram Island residence. The dog had been reported missing the night before and the dog was returned to its owner.

A dog at large was reported in the Center on January 25; police attempted to retrieve the dog and notified a possible owner and the dog warden.

A caller reported an injured deer on a HiLo property on January 25. According to the police report, the deer appeared healthy, ran off into the woods and did not need to be put down.

On January 25, a caller told police about receiving hang-up, nuisance calls. Police provided the person with a blotter number to use in following up with the Annoyance Calls Bureau.

An open door was reported at a Montclair residence by a contractor on January 28. Police checked the premises and everything was in order.

A Greenport caller reported smoke coming from a construction site in the Hay Beach area on January 28. Police located a cold diesel truck that had started up, creating excessive smoke in the vicinity.

While on patrol on January 30, police noticed a light on in a Dering Harbor garage. Then the light went off. There was no sign of forced entry and no vehicles in the area. Police notified the caretaker.

Police opened an investigation into a case of larceny/burglary on January 30.

On January 30, police advised complainants in a dispute to take it to Civil Court.

An automatic fire alarm at a residence in the Center was set off on January 26 by workers who were soldering at the time.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island emergency medical service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 24, 26 and 29.