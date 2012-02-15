Police: Two arrests on blotter

Following an investigation of an incident where a child had sustained an injury, Anna M. Salsedo, 55, of Shelter Island, was arrested on Friday, February 10 at 12:30 p.m. and charged with “endangering the welfare of a child.” She was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on cash bail of $250. She will return to court at a later date.

On Sunday, February 12 at 2:20 a.m., Christopher J. McCabe, 24, of Davie, Florida hit a deer while driving northbound on South Ferry Road. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Mr. McCabe was also ticketed for having an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, in front of Judge Rosenblum, released on $1,000 bail and instructed to return at a later date.

ACCIDENTS

George Strom of Shelter Island told police on February 9 that he was driving southbound on South Menantic Road when he hit a deer, damaging the front of his vehicle. The cost of repairs were estimated at under $1,000. The deer was killed in the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

A Hay Beach resident called about an injured duck on February 7. When police arrived the caller had put the duck in a box and was going to take it to a wildlife rehabilitator.

Shelter Island police assisted the Sag Harbor police on February 7 by locating a person in South Ferry Hills who allegedly had issued a bad check. They stayed with the individual until the Sag Harbor Police Department took the person into custody.

A dog at large was reported at the IGA on February 7; police called the owner who retrieved it.

A dog was reported missing from a Center home on February 7. Police patrolled the area with negative results but the dog was located the next day in West Neck, taken to the dog pound at the Recycling Center and subsequently returned to its owner.

On February 8, a stray dog was reported in the Center and the owner notified.

A caller told police on February 8 that someone had illegally accessed an account. The complainant changed the passwords but wanted the information documented.

A Center caller reported hearing gunshots behind the residence on February 8 and noticed a pickup truck in the area. Police located the driver who was registered for hunting in that area.

Police received a complaint on February 9 about a person constantly text messaging the caller.

Police investigated an incident involving youth in the area of Menhaden Lane on February 9.

A Hay Beach resident reported on February 9 that ATVs were on the beach every weekend. The caller was advised to contact police at the same time the ATVs were being ridden on the beach.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Long View on February 9.

Also on February 9, police advised a person shellfishing in the Center that the area was closed. The person dumped the harvest back into the creek and left the area without incident.

A Center caller reported a partially open door on her property on February 10 but told police that nothing was missing.

An anonymous caller reported on February 10 that a driver was operating a vehicle at a high rate of speed every day in the Center. According to the police report, the police will follow up.

Police responded on February 10 to a call about a pile of debris on a roadway in the Cartwright area.

Police responded to a call on February 11 about an injured deer in Menantic. The deer had to be put down by police.

On February 11, police advised a complainant that an incident needed to be documented for Family Court.

A caller told police on February 11 that a dog at large in the neighborhood had entered her Center home through a “doggie door.” She heard sounds of a dog fight in another room where her two-year-old child was and chased the dog out of the house. Police contacted the dog’s owner, who said the dog fence was broken and would be repaired in the morning.

A caller told police on February 13 that property had been taken from a garage in Hay Beach sometime before August 15.

Police advised a complainant on February 13 that a report of items missing from a vehicle was a civil matter.

A burglary alarm at a residence in the Center was set off on February 10; the ground floor was secure and the caretaker was on the premises.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island emergency medical service team transported a person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 13. Police responded to an aided case on February 10 but no injuries were reported.