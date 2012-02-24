Our students: BeltCappellino on dean's list in Binghamton

Shelter Island 2011 Andrew BeltCappellino, a freshman biology major at Binghamton University, has been named to the dean’s list in Harpur College of Arts and Sciences for the Fall 2011 semester.

In addition to his studies, Andrew has enjoyed playing on his dorm’s co-rec football team and on an intramural basketball team, according to his mom, Cindy Belt. He reports that his basketball is a little rusty, but “like old times I had some pretty good assists,” she said.

Dean’s list standing requires a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for 12 or more graded credits.