Osprey's Nest: Week of March 1, 2012

Happy birthday to…

Steven Kraus, Richard Rush, Janet Loconsolo D’Auria, George Serban, Luke Rosato and Libby Liszanckie on March 2; Michael Shlala, Dirk Willumsen and Christano Gonzales on March 3; Rich Lomuscio, Sheila Harrington, Suellyn Preston, Louis Evangelista, Patricia Evangelista and Archer Brown on March 4; Laurie Clark Morin, Jill Taplin, John Patrick Goodleaf, Nancy Hamilton and JoAnn DeMarsico on March 5; Abigail Bisher, Lachlan McFarland and Emma Teodoru on March 6; Joan Young, Beverlea Walz, Linda Eklund and Billy Banks on March 7; and Hap Bowditch Jr., Joe Klenawicus Jr., Hans Schmid, Jamie Harrison, Justin Schlesinger-Devlin and Savannah Sherman on March 8.

Happy anniversary to…

Donny and Nancy Walther on March 7.

Congratulations to…

Shelter Island Class of 2011’s Andrew BeltCappellino, named to the Dean’s List at Harpur College of Arts and Sciences, Binghamton University, for the fall semester. He is a freshman biology major and in his spare time plays on his dorm’s co-rec football team and on an intramural basketball team. He says his basketball is a bit rusty, but “like old times I had some pretty good assists.”

Hats off to…

Katherine Goldsmith, who has been accepted at Wellesley College. A National Merit Finalist and a premier soccer goalkeeper, she will graduate from Greenwich Academy this spring. Katherine is the daughter of Jessica and James Goldsmith of Armonk, New York and the granddaughter of Islander Carol Galligan.