Osprey's Nest: Week of February 9, 2012

Hats off to…

Cristina Vecchio, who received a Master of Arts degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders from the University of Central Florida on December 16, 2011. Cristina is a 2009 graduate of Purdue University and graduated from Shelter Island High School with the Class of 2005. She is currently completing her clinical fellowship in speech language pathology with Banner Health in Phoenix, Arizona and will be receiving her Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language Hearing Association.

Cristina is the daughter of Frank and Deborah Vecchio of Shelter Island and the sister of Nick and Stephanie Vecchio.

And to…

Marissa Iacono, who has earned Dean’s List honors at the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore School of Business and Economics for the fall semester. Marissa was also invited to join the university’s Golden Key International Honour Society.

Happy birthday to…

Dottie Bloom, Lorie Ferrer Plock, Paul Brewer, Jimmy Gereghty Jr., Karen Bennett Edwards, Karen Dubno, Ella Petry and Kathryn Cogan on February 10; Jerry Card, Carol Davella and Sue Klenawicus on February 11; Les Larsen, Tom Young, Leona Byington, Verne Fuller, Elizabeth Ann Lechmanski, Dave Huschle, Aiden Hansen and Teri Richards on February 12; Sandra Arthur, Alice Ann Ryan, Judy Card and Nicole DeMarsico on February 13; Ned Radovic, Jean Dawson and Jennifer Yourdon on February 14; Robert Alan Mundy, Vivienne Ganter Ritz, Christina Ritzler and Marge Card on February 15; and Laura Jean Tuthill Needham, Judy Hoffman, Jack Savage and Sean Michael Hill on February 16.

Happy anniversary to…

Cindi and Phil Mancine and Don and Ellen Kornrumpf on February 10; Judy and Jay Card on February 11; and Barbara and Jim Reeves on February 15.