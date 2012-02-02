Osprey's Nest: Week of February 2, 2012

Happy birthday to…

Leo Urban Jr., Stephanie Tybaert, Matthew Spahn, Jim Reeves and Elizabeth Lenox on February 3; Diane Gibbs Brayer, Donna Huber, Jessica Sherman, George Chimenti and Karyn Reeves on February 5; Susan Bartilucci, Cynthia Santillo, Fritz von Carp, Kelly Losito, Julia and Lauren Williamson, Capt. Bill Hansen and Jacob Reeves on February 6; Bob Raiber and Kari Larsen Pedone on February 7; Stacy Scudder, Tommy Ryan, Erin Lee, Jimmy Richardson, Cassandra Marshall, Madeline and Juliana Mitchell and Hoot Sherman on February 8; and Toots Clark, Bambi Ames and Jack Clary on February 9.

Happy anniversary to…

Sharon and Ralph Kast on February 4.

Hats off to…

Morgan Waddington, who earned a place on the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Tulane University’s Newcomb-Tulane College in New Orleans. Morgan graduated from the Shelter Island School with the Class of 2009 and was the class valedictorian.