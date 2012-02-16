Osprey's Nest: February 16, 2012

Happy birthday to…

Keith Schutz, Prudence Fairweather and Richard Loper on February 17; Terry Hickey, Willette Hoffmann, Douglas Halsey Jr., Christopher Parsons, Kate Saetta, Jonathon Rivera, Yvonne Loinig and Alex Graffagnino on February 18; Michael Ryan, Sean Cronin and Wil Sherman on February 19; Steve Nathan, Kimberly Hallman Clark, JoAnne Biegert, Jaime Lenzer, Nicholas Young and Derek Brockbank on February 20; Rick Dalton, Valerie Halsey Wettengel, Megan Ames and Kurt Bollmann on February 21; Eleanor P. Labrozzi, Jeanne Farnan, Sheila McGayhey, Kelli Morgan Sipperell, Adam Walz, Katrina Kimberly Adams, Fiona Aitken and Emily, John and Joel Hallman on February 22; and Barbara Sanwald Smith, Michael Pollio and Alison Binder on February 23.

Happy anniversary to…

Tori and Hankins Parichabutr on February 17 and Kathy and Ted Sullivan on February 20.

A valiant attempt…

By the Shelter Island School “Challenge” team last week. They were paired with East Islip High School on the popular student quiz show on Channel 14 but faced a team drawn from a graduating class of 400. No contest but it took a lot of heart and courage to try.

In the Winner’s Circle…

Amanda Clark, this summer’s 2012 Olympic contender in the women’s 470 races, received the US Sailing Team AlphaGraphics Commercial Award at a dinner last month in Miami, Florida — presented to the athlete who has been outstanding in supporting the commercial and sponsorship activities of the US Sailing Team. “Whenever we have a speaking engagement or appearance, Amanda is 100 percent reliable to knock the socks off any corporate executive,” a USSTAG manager said at the awards program.