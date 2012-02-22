Obituary: Gloria M. DeSanctis

Gloria M. DeSanctis of Shelter Island died on Thursday, February 16, 2012 on the Island.

Born, raised, educated and married in Manhattan, Mrs. DeSanctis was one of five generations who knew the East End of Long Island as home — in Hampton Bays, East Hampton, Amagansett and, since the 1970s, on Shelter Island.

Formerly a member of The Montauk Club, the Garden City Country Club and Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, Mrs. DeSanctis and family were associated with the Cardinal Cooke Guild and the Sisters of Life. Mrs. DeSanctis also was a friend of Our Lady of the Hamptons School in Southampton.

Mrs. DeSanctis brought her mathematical, accounting and business skills to the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company prior to her marriage. Those skills made her a gin rummy master player; she attributed her intense level of concentration to sips of Baileys.

Sixty-one years ago, she married her girlhood sweetheart, Peter L. DeSanctis, a World War II veteran of the European theatre, who predeceased her in 2005.

After his retirement in 1986, the couple enjoyed stays in Saratoga Springs and Palm Beach. Mrs. DeSanctis’s last journey, the day after Christmas, 2011, was to the recently designated Parish Basilica of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Church in Southampton to pray, followed by lunch at Barrister’s.

For seven years, Mrs. DeSanctis cared for her husband after he was stricken with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

In addition to her husband, she was pre-deceased by her infant son, Vincent Michael. She is survived by her sons, Father Peter and Michael V. (Elizabeth G.), both of Shelter Island; grandchildren Jessica Frances, Sarah Isabel and David Peter; and great-grandson Trey Thomas.

Mrs. DeSanctis expressed gratitude in recent weeks for the respect and care she was given by Eastern Long Island Hospital, East End Hospice, Prime Care Services and Dr. Scott Kolsin.

A wake was held on Sunday, February 19, 2012 at Our Lady of the Isle Church and the Funeral Mass followed on Monday. She was buried next to her husband at Our Lady of the Isle cemetery.

Memorial donations to the Shelter Island Food Pantry are suggested by the family.