Obituary: Gladys C. Brigham

Gladys Copin Brigham of Winthrop Road passed away peacefully in Beaufort, South Carolina with her family present on January 23, 2012.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s Church on February 17 at 11.a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Box 1660, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

The Town Board expressed deep sorrow to the family of Ms. Brigham in a proclamation honoring her at its meeting on Friday, February 3.

The board noted her community service, particularly at St. Mary’s Church, and that she had served as deputy town clerk from 1978 to 1988; part-time deputy clerk from 1998 to 2009; registrar of vital statistics from 1978 to 1986 and deputy bingo inspector in 1978.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Reporter.