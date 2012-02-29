Obituary: Gladys C. Brigham

Gladys Copin Brigham passed away peacefully in Beaufort, South Carolina with family present on January 23, 2012. She was 89.

Born on May 22, 1922 in Greenport, she was the daughter of Edward and Marge Copin. She graduated from Greenport High School in 1940 and worked during World War II at Brigham’s Shipyard in Greenport. There she met Walter L. Brigham, her husband of 62 years. She lived on Winthrop Road on Shelter Island for nearly seven decades and her family, friends and Shelter Island were the center of attention for her throughout her long life.

Gladys was devoted to the community. She served as deputy town clerk during 1978 to1988 and part-time clerk from 1998 to 2009. She was a Scouting volunteer and involved in many school activities. A very active member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church for more than 65 years, she served the parish in every position through last December. She was awarded the Bishops Medal for her long service to St. Mary’s and the Episcopal Church. Gladys had been a member of the Shelter Island Yacht Club since 1950 and sailed with Walter for many years, racing small boats.

Gladys was predeceased by her husband in 2009. She is survived by her sisters Joan Jackson of Cape May, New Jersey, and Virginia Chamberlain of Pueblo, Colorado; and a brother, Raymond Copin of Issaquah, Washington; her daughter, Marion Williams and John of Beaufort, South Carolina; her daughter Margaret Ryan and Pat of Stonington, Connecticut; and son, Lawson Brigham and Ellen of Anchorage, Alaska; her grandson, Sean Williams of Charleston, South Carolina; her grandson Patrick and his wife Holly of Audubon, Pennsylvania; her nephews Walter, Charles and William Brigham and their families; and her niece Barbara Copin Moore and her family. She was predeceased by her brothers Edward and Samuel Copin.

A memorial service was held at St. Mary’s Church on February 17.

Gladys’s family has expressed its gratitude to the Shelter Island community for the outpouring of support while she was in South Carolina and for participating in the celebration of her life at St. Mary’s. The family also thanks Shelter Island Town for honoring her service to the community.

Donations in her memory can be made to St. Mary’s Church, P.O. Box 1660, Shelter Island, New York 11964.