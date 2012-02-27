Movies at the Library: ‘McCabe and Mrs. Miller’ headline at movie night

Movies at the Library (at the Center firehouse) will present Robert Altman’s “McCabe and Mrs. Miller,” a very different western, next Tuesday evening, February 28, at 7 p.m.

The setting is a dreary and muddy town in the Pacific Northwest toward the end of the 19th century, a town with few amenities and with the unlikely name Presbyterian Church.

McCabe, a small-time wheeler-dealer (Warren Beatty) arrives to seek his fortune with a plan to open a casino-brothel-bathhouse. He needs help to get it going and the help arrives in the shape of Mrs. Miller (Julie Christie), an experienced madam and competent business manager who becomes his partner.

Together they build a very successful enterprise. As the town grows, the owners of the local mine get jealous and decide to take over the brothel, leading to trouble for everyone.

“McCabe and Mrs. Miller” is a visually enthralling film and the acting is superb, including the fascinating character actors. The music is by Leonard Cohen.

The feeling is one of “slice of life” realism; a New Yorker critic called it “a beautiful pipe dream of a movie.”

Don’t miss this visually striking comedy-drama with sparkling performances next Tuesday evening. As usual, free popcorn, bottled water and entertainment.

See you at the movies.