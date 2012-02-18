Mens Bowling: Zabel, Oliver top the charts

The Terminators and the Thunderballs began the position round week with the Terms getting the upper hand in an 8-point win. For the Terms, Richie Surozenski rolled a third high game of 193. For the TBalls, Denny Clark rolled the high series of 516, while fellow teammate Kevin Barry rolled a third high series of 485.

Louie’s Clippers were another 8-point winner this week, taking points from the Pharmaceuticals. Bob Marcello made a guest appearance for the Clips only to roll a second high game of 202. Too bad our own Captain Greg didn’t make such a impressive guest appearance. Also for the Clips was Kevin Lechmanski with a second high series of 493. The Clips had the high team series of 3097.

We had another 8-point winner with the Misfits beating the Holy Rollers. Don Zabel led his team to victory with a high game of 213. Just nudging Randy Silvani out, Don earned Bowler of the Week honors, rolling 88 pins over his average. The Misfits had high team game of 1116.

It wasn’t so amazing that there was another 8-point winner this week, but that the Legionnaires took the 8 points in a win over the Under Achievers.

Week 17 started with the Misfits taking 7 points from the Unders. Mike Goodleaf did roll a third high game of 184 for the Unders.

The Rollers split their match with the TBalls, taking a 6-point win. For the TBalls there was Denny rolling a high series of 517 that included a 209 high game.

The Pharms picked a fine night to meet up against the Terms. The Terms won 9 points, leaving the Pharms with a 2-point Giant safety. Richski rolled a second high series of 513. The Terms rolled the high team series of 2975.

Ending the week were the Clippers in an 11-point win over the ‘Naires. Kevin rolled a third high series of 512 that included a second high game of 195. For the ‘Naires, Jim Oliver rolled 89 pins over his average, earning him Bowler of the Week honors. Pocket-shot-Shaw continues to confuse me with his scores. While I thought he had a 223 high game, after close inspection I realized once again that it was his series.

The dinner committee was planning their theme for this year’s bowling dinner. Western night was brought up. Did I hear chaps and thongs? Throw in spurs and riding crops and you might have a plan. That I believe has since been changed to a possible Hawaiian theme.

A reminder to senior bowlers: Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m., the Legion holds senior bowling with all seniors welcome. You will be hosted by the Infamous Master Senior Bowler Bob Resigno.

Week 14 & 15 Team Standings

Team W L Pct.

Dory Terminators 128 59 .685

Louie’s Clippers 111 76 .594

Thunderballs 103 84 .551

Misfits 99 88 .529

Pharmaceuticals 95 92 .508

Holy Rollers 95 92 .508

Under Achievers 70 117 .374

Legionnaires 47 140 .251