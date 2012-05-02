Mens Bowling: Lucas, Reiter take home honors

Last week I missed my deadline because I thought that once again teams had forgotten to fill out their white sheets. Unfortunately, my courier, whose name will be withheld, misplaced them under her Jeep seat. Perhaps it would have been better for the Holy Rollers if they had remained lost.

Thinking they were 8-point winners after their match, they ended up losing 7 points to Louie’s Clippers. The reason was that they gave Adam Hashagen a 72 handicap where he is only a 54. That meant an 18-pin error. The Rollers did have the third high series of 2953, which included the second high game of 1036. What a comeback this week was for Ron Lucas, who appeared to suck eggs the previous week. With his second high series of 490, which included the second high game of 183, Ron rolled 127 pins over his average, earning himself Bowler of the Week honors.

The Clips rolled the second high series of 2970, including the second high game of 1020. The Clips’ Rob Brewer had the third high game of 181.

The Thunderballs were the big winners in week 14, taking all 11 points from the Legionnaires. Once again only two ‘Naires were present with Alan Shaw’s pocket shot failing once again. Denny Clark led his team to victory, rolling a 495 high series, which included the high game of 185. Keith Clark helped his team out on this night by buying refreshments.

The Pharmaceuticals were 8-point winners over the Under Achievers. The Pharms rolled the high team series of 2973 with the high game of 1048, tying the Clips for the third high game of 1020. It appears that Tom Kretz, along with his fellow teammates, is still trying to find that elusive 200 game.

The Dory Terminators were also 8-point winners this week, beating the Misfits. Rich Surozenski had a third high series of 473 for the Terms.

Week 15 set the plate for the following week’s position round. The first-place Terms showed no mercy to the Rollers, taking all 11 points. The Terms rolled the second high series of 3038 which included the third high game of 1038. Mike Reiter rolled a second high series of 542 with the second high game of 192. It pains me to say this, but Mike, who rolled 122 pins over his average, earned Bowler of the Week honors. Rich Surozenski had a third high series of 530.

The TBalls put the Clips to the mat with a tap out this week, taking all 11 points. The TBalls rolled the high series of 3128, which included the high and second high games of 1067 and 1051 respectively. While Bob Reylek rolled the high game of 213, fellow teammate Kevin Barry rolled the high series of 548 and tied Mike for the second high game of 192. Keith, I hear that you are doing a good job buying refreshments.

Even with Capt. Greg making a guest appearance for the Pharms, they still were 7 point losers to the Misfits. Not much churning the butter for Hans this night.

Even the ‘Naires found a way to win, taking 8 points from the Unders. It appears that it makes a difference when more then two team members show up. For the Unders, still no 200 game.

Week 14 & 15 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Dory Terminators 111.0 54 .673

Thunderballs 95 70 .576

Louie’s Clippers 92 73 .558

Pharmaceuticals 90 75 .546

Holy Rollers 86 79 .521

Misfits 84 81 .509

Under Achievers 63 102 .382

Legionnaires 39 126 .236