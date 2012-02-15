McGayhey, Evangelista jerseys to be retired

The basketball jerseys of two Shelter Island stars will be retired at the request of athletic director Rick Osmer.

The School Board on Monday, Feb. 13 agreed to Mr Osmer’s proposal that 2005 graduate Chris Envangelista’s jersey be retired and likewise for 2012 graduate Kelsey McGayhey. Both athletes scored more than a 1,000 points — Ms. McGayhey did it early this month.

Coach Osmer said Mr. Envangelista now lives in Manhattan running his own body building business; Ms. McGayhey is expected to go on to college and possibly play volleyball — another sport in which she has excelled.

A ceremony honoring the two stars and formalizing the retirement of their jerseys will be included in the school’s athletics awards ceremony, Ms. Osmer said.

Also at Monday’s School Board meeting:

• Superintendent Dr. Michael Hynes reported that in the absence of a business manager, the business office has been under his primary direction. He said he was searching for an academic official to act as an overseer of several programs including curriculum development and support, special education, tracking of state mandated testing and teacher development.

• The board approved the design for a Shelter Island map to be installed in the floor of the school lobby. The mosaic will be made from stone, marble and glass pieces.

• Brian Doelger, the junior high baseball coach resigned as of Feb. 13. Superintendent Dr. Michael Hynes said that he hadn’t “resigned” insomuch as he was “booked up” and said there would, indeed, be baseball this spring.

• Katherine Doroski’s retirement was announced. The business education teacher will retire on Jul. 22.

• Sam Schneider, a consultant to the business office and the superintendent, had his agreement amended to say that he will provide consulting services from the period between Jul. 27 2011 and June 30 2012 at a rate of $600 per seven hour day, not to exceed $18,000.

• A grant of $2,900 was made to the school district by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation to go toward art supplies and solar plates, Final Cut Pro software, and for the 2012 Writes of Spring to be held at MashomackPreserve. The budget lines for art materials and supplies and audio visual materials and supplies were increased to offset the donation.

• A grant of $1,200 was made to the district by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation for the 10th grade Access Opera Trip.

• A grant of $2,410 was made to the district from the Shelter Island Educational Foundation for an Broadway show trip.

• A bid proposal was made for asphalt concrete paving and resurfacing from Corazzini Asphalt for 400 tons of asphalt concrete overylays at a cost of $99/ton and line striping at a cost of $1,200