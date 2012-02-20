McGayhey, Evangelista basketball jerseys to be retired

The basketball jerseys of two Shelter Island stars will be retired at the request of Athletic Director Rick Osmer.

The School Board on Monday agreed to Coach Osmer’s proposal that 2005 graduate Chris Evangelista’s jersey be retired and likewise for 2012 graduate Kelsey McGayhey. Both athletes scored more than 1,000 points — Ms. McGayhey did it early this month.

Coach Osmer said Mr. Evangelista now lives in Manhattan, running his own body building business; Ms. McGayhey is expected to go on to college and possibly play volleyball — another sport in which she has excelled.

A ceremony honoring the two stars and formalizing the retirement of their jerseys will be included in the school’s athletics awards ceremony, Coach Osmer said.