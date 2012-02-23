Letters to the Editor: Week of February 23, 2012

Dog Park

To the Editor:

It all started when the nuts took over the nuthouse and decided to feed the deer, grow healthier ticks and starve the seniors. The proposed doggie park on an overgrown parcel on Manwaring Road appears to be becoming another boondoggle, a pit to pour taxpayer money into.

Already Mr. Needham [one of the proponents] and his colleague Mr. Berner fear it is too overgrown to be used. Taxpayers to the rescue. Send in the Highway Department, the men and the heavy equipment to clear and grade the lot, haul away the brush and debris to be disposed of at the town dump. The taxpayers then can continue to pay for mulching and for outside contractors to be rid of the waste. Waste, I might add, I and others must pay to dump.

As to the use of the former Highway Department site, I fear we would have to call in the DEC to be sure there were no toxic contaminants posing a threat to the pooches’ paws, etc. Now that I think about it, the poor overfed deer may be in the same danger at this site. As to the idea that this massive mistake may be a social amenity for older people and dogs, how about we improve the social amenities for older folks by enhancing the Senior Center? Next we’ll be asked to provide a senior center for canines.

Now the real stickler, who is going to pay to maintain this fenced-in facility? Minor items like mowing the grass to keep it from being overrun once again, picking up the precious pooches’ poop, repairing the dead spots caused by urine, or for that matter picking up the waste in the “town barrel” that would have to be left at the site in the hopes of collecting doggie doo deposits? Oh yes, did someone say nighttime lighting?

Supervisor Dougherty rightfully cited that an organization with financing be established to manage the park. But in citing the West Neck Water District, the Shelter Island Country Club and Klenawicus Airport, one must remember these organizational groups have means to raise the necessary funds to operate. Does this mean a turnstile gate at doo-doo park?

As to the issuance of a lease with codicils to said organization, what if things (financing) don’t work out? What is to keep it from walking away, thus creating an attractive hazard and another town financial burden? In addition, the town will need insurance to protect itself or should I say “us?” One item that came to me: if one is too old and out of shape to walk their dog, will one be able to bend over and pick up after it?

I have what may be a better, more productive idea. How about we install, after years of begging, requesting and petitioning by the Bridge Street Merchants Association, public restroom facilities, thus providing a very serious need for both our tourist trade and our businesses? This would be a start toward a tourist-friendly environment. These facilities could be standard Port-o-Sans. We could start with just two, his and hers, set along the fence on the east side of Volunteer Park. They could easily supply the needs as they do for the 2,000-plus people at the chicken barbecue.

By the way, located at this very same location is a new, never-been-used, fully functional septic system, just in case we decide to expand into the 21st century. Electricity is already installed in the park for lighting. I am aware that if dogs could vote they would oppose this alternative, but they can’t and people can. Do I see a referendum on the horizon?

JACK KIFFER, The Dory, Shelter Island

‘Amanda’s Law’

To the Editor:

As a follow up to Mimi Brennan’s wonderful letter [“Fire safety tips at Silver Circle” article] on fire safety, I would like to inform your readers of “Amanda’s Law.”

This law, which came into effect February 22, 2010, is the state Fire Code Response to the death of a young girl who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in upstate New York while at a sleepover at a friend’s house.

The new requirement for CO detectors is for all homes, regardless of age, to have CO detectors on every level of your home where sleeping rooms are located and in the basement or any level where there is a source of carbon monoxide (heating equipment, etc.).

Please remember that CO detectors do not take the place of smoke detectors, which are now required both outside of and inside bedrooms.

MIKE JOHNSON, Fire Marshal, Shelter Island

Kudos to Peter

To the Editor:

Kudos to you and to Peter Waldner for his February 16 cartoon showing the “common ground” of Super PAC money that is accelerating the corruption of our national politics.

Unfortunately, this is no laughing matter. Witness the recent economic collapse and our government’s permissive collusion with the big banks and Wall Street players who perpetrated massive fraud and then profited from unprecedented bail-outs by us, the taxpayers.

If we don’t begin seriously to set enforceable limits on campaign contributions, and also limit the time period for campaigning, as other countries do, the so-called democracy we think we have will soon become only a memory.

MEL MENDELSSOHN, Shelter Island

Old Dog

To the Editor:

I loved your article [Inside Out, “Teaching an Old Dog New Tricks,” February 16] and wanted to let you know you are doing a fantastic job. I love the new online Reporter and although I subscribe and will continue to subscribe to the hard copy issue, I am very happy with the wonderful new world. As my brain cells slowly come unglued, it’s perfect timing for this new retiree to have access to a peripheral brain.

Thanks for your diligent work!

JOAN SALM, Shelter Island