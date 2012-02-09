Legal Advertisements: Week of February 9, 2012

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of limited liability company (LLC). Name: GK Sales & Marketing LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secy. Of State of NY (SSNY) on 12/21/11. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to Box 75, Shelter Island, NY 11964 c/o Jennifer Clark. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

2727-6T 2/2, 9, 16, 23; 3/1, 8

LEGAL NOTICE

VILLAGE PLANNING BOARD

INCORPORATED VILLAGE

OF DERING HARBOR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold the FEBRUARY monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees on Feb. 18, 2012, at 10:00 a.m. at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Dated: Feb. 9, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village

of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2728-1T 2/9

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 3rd day of February, 2012, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:45 p.m., prevailing time, on the 24th day of February, 2012, pursuant to Section 129-7 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Alexander Lemond, 94 Gardiner’s Bay Drive to construct a 24’ x 42’ inground gunite swimming pool with hot tub, decking and fence; said pool, hot tub and infinity edge gutters (with coping) to be 1,008 square feet with approximately 750 square feet of decking proposed to be within the 100’ flagged wetlands.

2. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:46 p.m., prevailing time, on the 24th day of February, 2012, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Struan H. Coleman/Little Ram LLC, 24 Little Ram Island Drive, to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor at a location designated as latitude 41.07938° North and longitude 72.30352° West.

3. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:46 p.m., prevailing time, on the 24th day of February, 2012, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Emory H. Breiner, 6 community Drive, to relocate mooring number W 2257 which was formerly owned by Anamarie A. Breiner to a new location in West Neck Bay designated as latitude 41.066032° North and longitude 72.363218° West.

4. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Kathleen Tait and Ian Rosenthal, 179 Ram Island Drive, to repair existing wood jetty, replace seven existing piling on south side, reconstruct 18’ of center section, lower 24’ of inshore end of jetty to 18” above beach level, and shorten offshore end 6’ to mean low water line.

5. Authorized the issuance of a permit to John Picker, 47 H South Ferry Road, to construct a 4’ x 15’ ramp onto a 4’ x 24’ level dock section expanded to a 4.5’ x 66’ level dock section to offshore end, provide water and electric service to offshore end, install two 2-pile mooring dolphins and install one swim ladder and bench; the height of said dock to be approximately 2’ from the high water line and the piling height above the dock shall be 32” above the dock as per amended specifications filed.

6. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Sarah Ward, 53 Winthrop Road, to construct in Dering Harbor a 4’ x 20’ access ramp, 4’ x 66’ fixed dock with a 32” x 12’ seasonal aluminum ramp leading to a 6’ x 24’ seasonal floating dock secured by two 2-pile anchor dolphins, install four 2-pile mooring dolphins, install water and electric service to offshore end of dock, install bench and flip-up swim ladder, and construct two 3’ wide cross over stairs to beach.

7. Effective immediately, the application fee for moorings is hereby set at $205.00 and $280.00 for commercial applications.

8. Effective immediately, the fees for docks, dredging, bulkheads, groins, repairs and water control structures (excluding moorings) are hereby set as follows:

repairs $125.00, and

new construction $250.00.

9. Fees for permits for impervious driveways are hereby set as follows:

permit fee: $100.00

CO fee: $ 15.00.

10. The Town of Shelter Island will receive sealed bids for FEED CORN until 3:00 p.m.on Wednesday, February 22, 2012, at the Office of the Town Clerk, P. O. Box 1549, 38 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Town Clerk’s Office. No bids will be accepted after 3:00 p.m.on the date of bid opening. The Bid Specifications may be obtained at the above address between the hours of 9:00 a. m. and 4:00 p.m.daily except Saturday, Sundays and Holidays on and after Friday, February 3, 2012. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids received. The Town encourages minority and women-owned businesses to participate. A certificate of non-collusion shall be submitted with each bid received. For further information, call 631-749-1166.

11. Sealed bids will be received by the Town Clerk’s Office until 3 p.m.on the 22nd day of February, 2012, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the supply and maintenance of 4-Poster devices for the year 2012.

Specifications for said proposal may be obtained from the Town Clerk’s Office, P. O. Box 1549, Shelter Island, New York 11964, or by calling the Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166.

The Town Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids received. A certificate of non-collusion shall be submitted with each bid received.

12. NOTICE TO BIDDERS

THE TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND (“The Town”) will receive sealed bids for:

YOUTH CENTER/LEGION HALL ROOF REPLACEMENT

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

Bids will be received until 11 a. m. on February 21st, 2012, at the Office of the Town Clerk, 38 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. The Contract will be awarded as soon thereafter as practicable.

Bidding Documents, including drawings and technical specifications, are on file at the Office of the Town Clerk, 38 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Bid specifications may be obtained on or after February 6, 2012.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for satisfactory performance and payment bond or bonds.

Federal Equal Opportunity and Labor Standards are applicable for all work performed under this Contract.

Bids may be held by the Agency for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days from the date of the opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of the bidders, prior to awarding the Contract. The Town reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in the bidding.

Each proposal must be accompanied by a certified check in an amount equal to not less than five hundred ($500.00) dollars, payable to the Town of Shelter Island, or a bid bond in the same amount and in such form as is acceptable to the Town Attorney.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: FEBRUARY 6, 2012.

2729-1T 2/9

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR ON A

LOCAL LAW OF 2012 ADOPTING REGULATIONS REGARDING NAVIGATION AND DOCKS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on February 18th at 10:00 a.m. regarding a proposed local law of 2012 entitled “Local law of 2012, a local law Adopting Regulations Regarding Navigation and Docks.”

The purpose of this local law is to adopt regulations for the Village of Dering Harbor regarding navigation and docks in the Village of Dering Harbor.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that public hearing will be conducted at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, and will commence at 10:00 a.m. on February 18th, at which time comments regarding the local law will be taken from the public and interested parties, and that at the close of the public hearing the Board of Trustees may take appropriate action including the adoption of the local law.

Dated: February 2, 2012

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2730-1T 2/9

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

ON A LOCAL LAW OF 2012 ADOPTING REGULATIONS REGARDING UNSAFE AND HAZARDOUS BUILDINGS

AND CONDITIONS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on February 18th at 10:20a.m. regarding a proposed local law of 2012 entitled “Local law of 2012, a local law Adopting Regulations Regarding Unsafe and Hazardous Buildings and Conditions.

The purpose of this local law is to adopt regulations for the Village of Dering Harbor regarding unsafe and hazardous buildings and conditions in the Village of Dering Harbor.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that public hearing will be conducted at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, and will commence at 10:20a.m. on February 18th, at which time comments regarding the local law will be taken from the public and interested parties, and that at the close of the public hearing the Board of Trustees may take appropriate action including the adoption of the local law.

Dated: February 2,2012

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2731-1T 2/9

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR ON A

LOCAL LAW OF 2012 ADOPTING REGULATIONS REGARDING PUBLIC NUISANCES

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on February 18th at 10:10 a.m. regarding a proposed local law of 2012 entitled “Local law of 2012, a local law Adopting Regulations Regarding Public Nuisances.”

The purpose of this local law is to adopt regulations for the Village of Dering Harbor regarding public nuisances and to provide for the abatement of public nuisances in the Village of Dering Harbor.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that public hearing will be conducted at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, and will commence at 10:10 a.m. on February 18th, at which time comments regarding the local law will be taken from the public and interested parties, and that at the close of the public hearing the Board of Trustees may take appropriate action including the adoption of the local law.

Dated: February 2, 2012

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2732-1T 2/9