Legal Advertisements: Week of February 23, 2012

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of limited liability company (LLC). Name: GK Sales & Marketing LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secy. Of State of NY (SSNY) on 12/21/11. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to Box 75, Shelter Island, NY 11964 c/o Jennifer Clark. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

2727-6T 2/2, 9, 16, 23; 3/1, 8

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that a license, number (pending) for beer and wine has been applied for by the undersigned* to sell beer and wine at retail in a Tavern under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law at 465 ROUTE 25A Miller Place NY SUFFOLK County for on premises consumption.

*MUFFIN MOMS, INC

DBA BEANBERRY CAFFE

2736-2T 2/16, 23

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of BASS CREEK INDIANS, LLC Arts. of Org. filed with the Sect’y of State of NY (SSNY) on 1/6/2012. Office location, County of Suffolk. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, P.O. Box 363, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: any lawful act

2737-6T 2/23; 3/1, 8, 15, 22, 29