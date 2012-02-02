Legal Advertisements: Week of February 2, 2012

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS:

The Board of Education of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Shelter Island, New York, in accordance with Section 103 of Article 5-A of the General Municipal Law, hereby invites the submission of sealed bids for the following:

BID # 100-50

Food Items

Bid Opening:

February 17, 2012 at 11:00 A.M.

Bids will be received until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time on February 17, 2012 at the Shelter Island School, Business Office, 33 North Ferry Road, P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island, New York 11964, at which time and place they will be publicly opened.

Copies of the General Conditions, Specifications and Bid Forms may be obtained at the Shelter Island School, Business Office, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964 Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Specifications will be made available on the district’s website, to obtain specifications, go to www.shelterisland.k12.ny.us and click on the Business Office tab. To have specifications express shipped, at the bidder’s cost, please provide your shipper’s account number when contacting the Business Office.

Bids must be presented on the standard proposal form in the manner designated therein and as required by the Specifications. All bids must be enclosed in sealed envelopes which are clearly marked on the outside: Bid #100-50 – “Food Items”. Bids shall remain firm for a period of forty-five (45) days following the date of the bid opening.

The Board of Education reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject in whole or in part all bids, or to accept that bid or portion of bid which, in its judgment, is in the best interest of the District.

The Board of Education reserves the right to consider experience, service and reputation in the above-referenced field. In addition, the Board of Education reserves the right to consider the financial responsibility and specific qualifications of the prospective bidder in evaluation of the bids and award of the contracts.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

SHELTER ISLAND U.F.S.D.

Shelter Island, NY 11964

By: Deborah Vecchio

District Clerk

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LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of limited liability company (LLC). Name: GK Sales & Marketing LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secy. Of State of NY (SSNY) on 12/21/11. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to Box 75, Shelter Island, NY 11964 c/o Jennifer Clark. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

2727-6T 2/2, 9, 16, 23; 3/1, 8