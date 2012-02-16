Legal Advertisements: Week of February 16, 2012

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of limited liability company (LLC). Name: GK Sales & Marketing LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secy. Of State of NY (SSNY) on 12/21/11. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to Box 75, Shelter Island, NY 11964 c/o Jennifer Clark. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

2727-6T 2/2, 9, 16, 23; 3/1, 8

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the annual inspection for the 2011-2012 school year of the Shelter Island school building of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Town of Shelter Island, County of Suffolk, for the fire hazards which might endanger the lives of students, teachers and employees therein, has been completed and the report is available at the office of the Superintendent of Building and Grounds for inspection by all interested persons.

First Inspection: January 30, 2012

Second Inspection: February 3, 2012

Dated: February 16, 2012

Deborah Vecchio, District Clerk

Board of Education

Shelter Island

Union Free School District

2733-1T 2/16

LEGAL NOTICE

INCORPORATED VILLAGE

OF DERING HARBOR

NOTICE OF VILLAGE

GENERAL ELECTION

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a General Election on June 19, 2012 for the following positions:

Mayor for two years, July 1 2012 through June 30, 2014

Trustee for two years, July 1, 2012 through June 30, 2014

Trustee for two years, July 1, 2012 through June 30, 2014

Dated: February 9,2012

Village of Dering Harbor

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

2734-1T 2/16

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 29th day of February, 2012 at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., or thereafter. Applications may be heard in any order.

1) A hearing on the application of Veronique Boucher for multiple variances at premises located at 8 Sylvan Place, Shelter Island Heights, New York, which is Zone “AA-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/005/06/022. Applicant seeks a variance to increase lot coverage from the 40% allowed by Section 133-6(B) to 54.5%. Applicant also seeks multiple front, side and rear yard area variances from Section 133-6(B)(5) to build first and second story additions within the setbacks, to relocate air conditioner within the setbacks, and to add pathways and terraces which intrude to within 1’ of the setback.

2) A hearing on the application of Thomas and Susannah Carrier for a special permit at 17 Spring Garden Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, NY, which is Zone “AA reverting to A” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/05/02/17.1. Applicant seeks a special permit pursuant to Section 133-23 to alter a nonconforming structure by constructing a second story living area over the existing dwelling.

All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place.

By Order of the

Zoning Board of Appeals

Doug Matz, Chairman

2735-1T 2/16

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that a license, number (pending) for beer and wine has been applied for by the undersigned* to sell beer and wine at retail in a Tavern under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law at 465 ROUTE 25A Miller Place NY SUFFOLK County for on premises consumption.

*MUFFIN MOMS, INC

DBA BEANBERRY CAFFE

2736-2T 2/16, 23