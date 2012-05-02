Ladies Bowling: Superb Simovich scoops up trophy

Week 16 started off with the Odd Balls against Spares R Us.

In game one, the Odd Balls’ Kelly Michalak had a 161, which was 33 over average, and she led her team to an 18-point victory.

Game two had a lot more “coloring.” Ellie Labrozzi of Spares R Us rolled a nice 192, ending with a turkey (3 strikes in a row). But that wasn’t enough; everyone on the Odd Balls rolled over average. Stephanie “Pony Girl” Tybaert was a nice 38 over; Lee Oliver, 17 over; Kelly, 6 over; and Bev Pelletier, 22 over. A nice team effort and a 60-point win.

Game three was a real barn burner — not as much coloring, as everyone must have been getting tired — everyone but Bev and Lee, who were a combined 39 over average and gave their team a 2- point win and clean sweep of 11 team points for the night.

On Monday, my Guttersnipes took on the short-handed, two-player team, Paint by Numbers. In game one, I was 21 over average and that was enough to give my Snipes a 27-point win. In game two, my teammates Cathy Driscoll, Archer Brown and Jan Warner all bowled over average and the Snipes picked up another win.

By game three, the Snipes were getting tired. Ginny Gibbs, 17 over, and Mary Kanarvogel, 11 over, led Paint by Numbers to an easy win.

Guttersnipes 8, Paint by Numbers 3.

On Tuesday, the Rockettes had to forfeit as Corrine Mitchell was the only bowler available. But there was a lot of coloring for the Fabulous Five and Corrine.

In game one, Essie Simovich rolled a nice 186, 46 over average, and Jackie Brewer had a 170, 24 over average.

Game two had Corrine rolling a really nice 165, 41 over average. Essie was still getting a lot of marks and had a 169, 29 over average.

Essie had a couple of splits in game three but still managed to go over average with a 154.

With three great games, Essie had a handicap series of 617, which now leads the league. She was 89 pins over average for the night and that also leads the league in the high series over average category. She deserves Bowler of the Week. Good going, Essie!

Week 16 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Brick Laying Babes 103 40

Spares R Us 90 53

Fabulous Five 82 72

Odd Balls 81 62

Guttersnipes 75 79

Paint by Numbers 67 87

Rockettes 30 124