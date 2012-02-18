Ladies Bowling: Moma P makes her marks in week 18

Sunday bowling — and another forfeit by the Rockettes. Eleven points to Spares R Us. With only her teammates to cheer her on, Moma P bowled up a storm.

In game one, she was 37 pins over average, picking up five marks along the way. In games two and three, she continued getting marks, going 26 and 25 pins over average. She was 88 pins over average for the night and had a 598 handicap series. That gave her Bowler of the Week honors. Way to go, Moma P!

On Monday, we had my Guttersnips versus the Fabulous Five.

In game one, Jan Warner for the Snipes and Betty Kontje for the Fab Five were the only ones to bowl over average. The Fab Five eked out a 1-pin win. I do hate those 1-pin losses!

The second game had Essie Simovich and Donna Cass rolling nice over-average games for the Fab Five, giving them a 36-pin win.

Audrey Marshall and Donna both had a nice game three — 140 and 160 respectively. Audrey was 32 over average and Donna, 18, giving the Fab Five a sweep for the evening. Fab Five 11, Guttersnipes 0.

The last night of bowling was the Brick Laying Babes versus the Odd Balls.

All three of their games were really close. The Brick Layers only had two bowlers, Lisa Goody and Laura Marcello. The Odd Balls had three, Stephanie Tybaert, Linda McCarthy and Bev Pelletier.

Game one didn’t have much coloring and the Odd Balls managed a 3-pin win.

There was more coloring in game two. Stephanie “Pony Girl” had a nice 142, 14 over average and Linda was also over average, giving the Odd Balls an 11-pin win.

In game three, Pony Girl got a turkey (three strikes in a row) and rolled a 151, 23 over average. This was enough to give her team a 4-pin win.

So for all three games, only 18 pins separated the two teams. So close… Odd Balls 11, Brick Laying Babes 0.

Week 18 Team Standings

Team W L

Brick Laying Babes 114 51

Fabulous Five 104 72

Spares R Us 101 75

Odd Balls 92 73

Paint by Numbers 78 87

Guttersnipes 75 90

Rockettes 30 146