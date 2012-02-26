Ladies Bowling: Labrozzi commands high scratch series

My Guttersnipes started the week, bowling against the Brick Laying Babes.

In the first game, Mary Ellen Gran of the Snipes was 16 over average, leading her team to a 34-point victory. Game two had Cathy Driscoll 8 pins and Jan Warner 17 over average but that wasn’t enough as Tracy Gibbs had a nice 180 game. That was 34 pins over average and gave the BLBs a 29-pin win.

In the rubber match, Traci Kanniwischer and Laura Marcello were on fire. Together they had 15 marks (a lot of coloring) and were 98 pins over average — Traci with a 175 and Laura a 170. This gave them an easy win, even with Mary Ellen going 31 over average.

Brick Laying Babes 8, Guttersnipes 3.

On Monday, it was the Rockettes versus the Odd Balls.

Fay Rodriguez of the Rockettes started the night off right by rolling 32 pins over average, helping her team to win by 19 points. This also earned her team an extra overall point as it was high game for the night.

In game two, the coloring was a little sparse. Linda McCarthy of the Odd Balls was the only one over average. She was 18 pins over and her team won by 12.

Linda had some help from Stephanie “Pony Girl” Tybaert in game three. They both rolled over average and led their team to an 18-pin win.

Rockettes 4, Odd Balls 7.

Tuesday Spares R Us played Paint by Numbers.

In the first game, Ellie Labrozzi had only one open frame on her way to a nice 179. But a group effort by the PBNs — Ginny Gibbs, Linda Springer, Donna Clark and Pam Jackson — gave them a 19-pin win.

Moma P and Gretel French of Spares R Us had good second games; Moma P was 43 over average and Gretel 17. This gave Spares R Us a 50-pin win.

Game three had Moma P going 38 pins over average but it was her daughter Ellie who really carried the team. She had no open frames and was 50 pins over with a 204. That 204 ties her for second place in the high game of the year category. These two great games gave Spares R Us another 3 points for the night.

Spares R Us 8, Paint by Numbers 3.

Ellie’s series of 179, 151 and 204 added up to a nice 534 — and the high scratch series of the year. It also gave her a 603 handicap series and Bowler of the Week honors for the third time this season. Nice job!

Week 19 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Brick Laying Babes 122 54

Spares R Us 109 78

Fabulous Five 104 72

Odd Balls 99 77

Paint by Numbers 81 95

Guttersnipes 78 98

Rockettes 34 153