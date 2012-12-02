Ladies Bowling: 3 times the charm for Fabulous Five

Sunday night featured the Odd Balls vs. Paint By Numbers

In the first game, Odd Balls’ Stephanie “Pony Girl” Tybaert had a nice 148, 20 over average. But it was Donna Clark of Paint by Numbers who rolled 54 over average and led her team to a 40-point victory.

Everyone must have been resting in game two — not much coloring. Bev Pelletier was the only one over average. Paint by Numbers pulled off an 18-point win.

In game three, Bev was over average again. Linda Springer of the PBNs was 16 over average and Donna was 17 over average — giving PBNs a “sweep” for the night.

Paint by Numbers 11, Odd Balls 0.

The Fabulous Five took on Spares R Us on Monday. Lots of coloring in game one! For Spares R Us, the mother-daughter duo, Mama P and Ellie Labrozzi, both had great games. Mama P was 39 over average and Ellie had a 190 game, 36 over average. The Fab Five had a nice game from Betty Kontje, 27 over average, and an awesome 204 — 57 over — by Jackie Brewer. This gave Fab Five a 2-point win. The 204 puts Jackie in second place for high game of the year.

Game two was close, although not as close as game one. This time Donna Cass of Fab Five had lots of marks, scoring a 176, 35 over average. Jackie also bowled 9 over average, and the Fab Five won by 20.

Game three was another close one with Fab Five squeaking out a 12-point win. Jackie, Betty and Donna were all over average for the Five.

Jackie was 75 pins over average for the night and had a handicap series of 603, giving her bowling honors for the week. This is the third week in a row that someone from the Fab Five has earned Bowler of the Week. Nice team effort!

Fab Five 11, Spares R Us 0.

The Rockettes bowled the Brick Laying Babes on Tuesday. Game one was sooooo close. Ashley Knight and Corrine Mitchell were the only representatives for the Rockettes. Ashley was 17 over and Corrine 19 over. But Lisa Goody, 4 pins, Laura Marcello, 5, and Tracy Gibbs, 8, were over average, too, and pulled off a 1-pin win for the BLBs.

In the second game, Ashley and Corrine were over average again. But Tracy had a nice 185, 30 over average, picked up a difficult 7-9 split along the way, and led her team to a 25-pin win.

Lisa rolled a 155, 33 over average in game three, and Tracy had another nice game — 183. The BLBs took all 11 for the night. Tracy’s series, without handicap, was 531, which now leads that category for the year. Good going!

Week 17 team standings

Team Won Lost

Brick Laying Babes 114 40

Fabulous Five 93 72

Spares R Us 90 75

Odd Balls 81 73

Paint by Numbers 78 87

Guttersnipes 75 79

Rockettes 30 135