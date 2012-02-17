Kigawa to perform in concert this Sunday

The Shelter Island Friends of Music will launch this year’s concert series on Sunday, February 19 with a remarkable pianist from Japan. His name is Taka Kigawa and he has been winning acclaim throughout America, Europe and Asia.

It all started when he began to study piano at the age of three in his hometown of Nagano, Japan. Four years later, at the ripe age of seven, he won his first competition.

He went on to earn college degrees in Japan and a Master of Music degree from the Juilliard School in New York. And he continued to win top prizes in his homeland as well as a major international competition in Spain. In 2010 his recital in New York was hailed by the New York Times as one of the best concerts of the year.

For his debut on Shelter Island, Mr. Kigawa will perform music by Chopin, Liszt and the Finnish composer, Kaija Saariaho.

The concert at the Presbyterian Church will begin at 3 p.m. and a reception will follow the performance. As always, admission is free but donations will be much appreciated.



