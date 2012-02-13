JV boys win at Ross

The boys JV basketball team hosted the Ross School in a thrilling game on Shelter Island on Thursday, February 2, beating Ross 42-38.

Sophomore Riley Willumsen had a season high 20 points, scoring 15 in the second half. He played perhaps his best game of the year at the JV level.

The trio of Willumsen, Drew Garrison and Matthew Dunning has played both on the JV and varsity levels during the 2011-12 season. These three players combined for 37 of the team’s 42 points against Ross. But it was Willumsen’s big fourth quarter finish that was the difference in this game. He hit two big 3-pointers to bring his team back into the contest. Garrison also connected on a critical 3-point attempt and put the Indians in front late in the fourth quarter.

Dunning scored 7 of his 8 points in the first half and did a superb job rebounding on both the offensive and defensive boards. (He would go on to have a season-high 17 points in Tuesday’s loss to Pierson.)

Coach Jay Card cited a great defensive effort for helping the team win. He credited Johnny Sturges and Bac Tran for their excellent hustle at the defensive end of the court. Bac Tran is an exchange student from Vietnam who has continued to grow as a student athlete throughout the winter season. The coach said he is a pleasure to have on the team and works extremely hard to become a better player.

Johnny Sturges was a key factor in this victory as well. His rebounding, assists, defensive effort and his key bucket in the third quarter, were instrumental in helping his team to victory. Congratulations to the JV team for another impressive win.