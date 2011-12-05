Justice Court: December 5, 2011 session

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the December 5 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

The reports are compiled from information provided by the court, where there was a backlog in releasing them in recent months. The court has now caught up and further reports will appear in future issues.

Robert A. Antici of Sound Beach was fined $50 for failure to tag a deer.

Charles Bryant of Riverhead was fined $75 plus $55 for an equipment violation.

Christopher R. Denon of Sag Harbor and Nicolas P. Lawler of East Hampton were each fined $25 plus $55 for equipment violations reduced from cellphone violations.

Maureen M. Nash of New York City was fined $100 plus $85 for speeding, 40 mph in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 58 mph.

One defendant was cited as a scofflaw for failure to appear in court.

Twenty-three cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 22 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one at the court’s request.